Auction results: location the key for midlands land

Portarlington based auctioneer Matt Dunne had some very successful sales recently.

First online land sale

Matt Dunne Auctioneer recently used the platform LSL Auctions for selling a seven-acre field with small farm yard at Kileenmore, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly, about three miles from Town. Whilst the land wasn’t ‘top grade’, said Matt Dunne it was in the right location and 10 people registered to bid!

On the day, four active bidders arrived at the auction rooms and the remainder were online. Bidding opened up at €70,000 with increments of €2,500. The bidding moved at a ferocious pace between the room and online, with one of the active parties sipping a coffee in a café on the Champs Élysées.

According to the auctioneer, another interested party is working hard in Sydney Australia and wants to invest some money in Ireland in anticipation of coming home. The eventual buyer is a native of Portarlington and is based in Dubai. The reserve was €85,000 on the day and the owner was thrilled with the eventual selling price of €110,000 which was 25% over the initial reserve.

If you are interested in selling land, Matt Dunne Auctioneers has many interested under bidders. Contact 057 8623349 or 087 2586247.