Land in Laois sells at hybrid auction

Friday, July 30, was a busy day for the Portarlington-based auctioneer, Matt Dunne

With the help of the LSL Auctions property platform, he held a hybrid auction on the lands in Hammer Lane, Mountmellick. The vendor was Mr Aidan Keogh. A fragmented holding of residence with 40 acres was put up for sale in 10 lots.

Lot 1: Bungalow on one acre. Sale agreed prior to auction.

Lot 2: Four acres sold for €37,000.

Lot 3: 17 acres of commonage plus farmyard — withdrawn, now quoting €100,000 current bid €85,000.

Lot 4: 3 ½ acres. Sold for €35,000.

Lot 5: 1.05 acres. Withdrawn at €15,000, under active negotiation.

Lot 6: 2.25 acres. Sold at €19,000.

Lots 7,8 and 9: All sold to one buyer after the auction.

Lot 10: A traditional turf bank: Sold for €8,000.

The owner of the property was delighted with the outcome and he couldn’t believe the interest generated by the marketing campaign.

Matt Dunne believes this hybrid approach is what suits people best. According to the auctioneer, if they are tech savvy and it suits them, they will bid online, but the older generation prefer the more traditional method of attending the auction in person.

