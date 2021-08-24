Another bundle of new homes for biggest Laois housing estate in Portlaoise

The biggest housing estate in Laois in line for more new homes if the developer gets the green light from Laois County Council.

Thomas Kelly & Sons Group has lodged planning permission with County Hall in Portlaoise to construct 30 houses in Kilminchy off Lime Tree Avenue.

The building firm, which has another big project in the pipeline near Kilminichy, says the development will consist of the following.

Two two-storey, detached four-bedroom houses (with single-storey returns),

Ten two-storey , three-bedroom semi-detached houses (including two with single-storey returns),

Six two and half-storey three-bedroom houses (with dormers to front),

Six two-bedroom, two-storey to front with single -storey to rear houses (with velux to rear of roof).

The developer adds the estates will be access off an existing road and includes all access driveways, related and ancillary services and all associated siteworks.

The project will be built in one phase with three homes earmarked for social housing to accommodate people on Laois County Council's housing waiting list.

The application was lodged on August 10 but there is already one objection. Mr Liam Brennan is opposed because he claims there is inadequate sewage capacity in the area to cope with more homes.

The houses would be located across the road from another development which is subject of a planning application. Garryduff Properties Ltd applied at the end of July 2021 for permission to build 85 new homes on a green field site.

The 30 home development is one of a number of projects Thomas Kelly & Sons Group has been trying to get off the ground in Portlaoise in the vicinity of Kilminchy.

The firm was part of a application for a strategic housing development plan submitted by the builder for lands at Rathevan bordering Kilminchy 262 no. residential units (206 no. houses, 56 no. apartments).

The developer withdrew a fast track strategic infrastructure application to An Bord Pleanála in the autumn of 2020 after applying in June 2020.

Thomas Kelly & Sons Group comprising O'Ceallaigh Westfield Ltd &Thomas Kelly & Sons Ltd lodged a application with county hall for 99 new homes on part of the same lane in July this year.

The builders were part of a consortium to develop the Rathevan lands in 2010 when an application for nearly 500 new homes was lodged.