Celtic Tiger Portlaoise housing development being revived by Laois builder

A builder has begun the process of seeking more time to build a raft of new Portlaoise homes that first got the goahead at the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

Thomas Kelly and Sons has sought permission to extend time available to build 65 houses and apartments in Kilminchy.

The Laois-based builder is in the pre-validation stage of the process before seeking an extension the development which received planning permission in 2006.

In 2005 The Dunmore Partnership, sought permission to erect 65 residential units including some properties for social housing at the Dublin side of the big estate.

Permission was sought at the time to build four two bed two storey units, 17 three bedroom two storey house units and 24 four bed 2.5 & 3 storey houses. The plan also included 20 two bed apartments in two no. 2.5 storey blocks.

Estate roads, footpaths & cycleways, garage, parking spaces and new vehicular accesses onto existing roads were also planned along with some landscaping.

Thomas Kelly and Sons already has substantial development plans for undeveloped or partly developed land in Kilminchy and adjoining areas. The developer has applied to build 30 houses on adjacent site to the 65 home project.

Laois County Council has sought further information on the details of this plan. Council planners also want more details on an application nearby for 99 new homes from Thomas Kelly & Sons Group comprising O'Ceallaigh Westfield Ltd & Thomas Kelly & Sons Ltd.

The later development is the third housing project planned for the lands at Rathevan. All have involved the Kelly Group. The most recent was abandoned in October 2020. The developers had hoped to build some 200 new homes via the strategic housing application process through An Bord Pleanála. This plan was also opposed by councillors and residents.

The builders were also part of a consortium to develop the Rathevan lands in 2010 when an application for nearly 500 new homes was lodged.

The developers were granted an extension of duration for the development of numbers 14-24 Holdbrook Housing Development off the Dublin Road in 2017. It is located near the 65 home project. The original Holdbrook development was first planned in 2005.