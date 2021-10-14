Big construction materials firm wants to deepen large quarry in Laois

A big construction materials supplier has applied to dig deeper for aggregate in an application to continue to operate a major quarry in Laois.

Lagan Materials Limited has sought permission from Laois County Council for the operation Knockbaun, Spink not far from the Kilkenny border.

The company says it wants to continue to operate the quarry beyond the ten years extension granted in 2010. Its latest application says it also wants and deepen and existing quarry.

It says the extraction will be confined to the existing permitted quarry area comprising an extraction area of about 14.5 hectares within an overall application area of c. 19.6 hectares.

The applicant said the development will include provision of new site infrastructure, including portacabin site office / canteen, toilets, concrete batching plant and truck washdown facility, hydrocarbon interceptors, mobile crushing and screening plant, upgrading of the water management system, provision of holding tank for wastewater, and other ancillaries.

Lagan Materials add that the proposed development will utilise/upgrade the existing in-situ quarry infrastructure, including site access, internal roads, store room, wheel wash, weighbridge, aggregate storage bays, refuelling hard stand, water settlement pond system, and other ancillaries.

The company adds that the planning application will be accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS).

The 2010 application was granted to a Mr Larry Behan.