Nearly 100 exclusive new Laois homes in limbo as residents appeal permission appealed

The developers of a big Laois housing project of detached homes in the village of Killenard are likely to have to wait until at least the summer of 2022 before they can start building nearly 100 new homes in the village.

The delay to the project, which first became official in June 2021, is due to the lodging of planning appeals to An Bord Pleanála by local people.

After a lenghty planning process that involved several objections, Matt Colgan was granted conditional planning for a 99 home development at Ballycarroll and Tierhogar, Killenard by Laois County Council on January 26, 2022.

However, within three weeks 10 appeals opposing the project had been lodged with the planning appeals board. The residents who have object say the village, which sprung up during the Celtic Tiger, does not have the capacity for more houses and the population growth involved.

A decision on the case is not due to be decided until late June, 2020.

The original plan submitted to Laois County Council says the project would consist of consisting of 49 two-storey five bedroom houses, 28 two-storey, 4 bedroom houses, 9 two-storey 3 bedroom houses, 4 dormer 4 bedroom houses, 9 single-storey, 2 bedroom houses.

A single storey creche/childcare centre and a new estate entrance off an existing access road on the east side of the Killenard Road L3171 was planned as was a pedestrian link to the Ballycarroll Road L7172.

The development would involve the demolition/removal of a derelict farm building to the village end of the site.