25 Feb 2022

Appeal against big batch of new Laois houses beside primary school dropped

Development is earmarked for prime Celtic Tiger site

Construction work could soon be under way in village the mushroomed during the property boom

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A big housing development beside a school in a big Laois community looks set to proceed after an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the new estate was dropped.

Alder Residential Limited was given conditional planning permission by Laois County Council just before Christmas 2021 for nearly 80 family homes in the village of Killenard.

The development is earmarked for a site where Corrigeen Construction, the original anchor developers of the houses and hotel the village, were granted permission for more than 100 homes in 2005.

The developers behind these latest plans applied to develop a 79 unit estate. The application included 20 three bed semi-detached houses, 36 four bed semi-detached houses, and four bed detached houses, four three bed end terraces, three two bed mid terraces, two three bed bungalows.

A new vehicular entrance from the L3171 Killenard Road was planned on the site.

There were a number of appeals against the development after the planning application was lodged in September 2021. Among these was an appeal submitted by Valerie O'Loughlin. The objection focused on the lack of capacity of the village to cope with new homes. Roads and waste water treatment capacity were the key concerns identified.

However, the appeal was with lodged in January 2022 but withdrawn less than a month later in the middle of February.

A separate 99 home development in Killenard is the subject of a new appeal to An Board Pleanála which is due to be decided in the summer.

