Portlaoise houses planned on demolished cottage site

Six new houses are planned to be built on the site of a derelict Portlaoise cottage.

The vacant cottage was on Harpurs Lane near the town centre, next to the former Centrepoint shopping centre.

Since becoming vacant, it had been broken into and vandalised, with widespread dumping on the site a subject for complaint to Laois County Council by Portlaoise councillors.

The cottage has recently been demolished and the site cleared, with the below image taken in mid July by the Leinster Express.

A new planning application to develop multiple houses on the site has just been lodged to Laois County Council.

Applicant Billy Kirwan is seeking permission to construct 6 semi-detached dwelling houses and all associated site works.

The application is at pre-validation stage, with no notice yet erected on site, and no details yet provided on the development. It was submitted on July 11, with a decision due in early September.

It is the latest in multiple developments taking place on Harpurs Lane.

The town centre residential road runs beside the train track, and is getting a large nursing home at both ends, as well as multi storey apartment blocks.

Another application under consideration by Laois County Council at the moment seeks to build a nine apartment three storey building on the site of another cottage on the road.