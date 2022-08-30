Property Watch: Nearly €3 m price tag on Laois land for Portlaoise homes

Land on Portlaoise's Dublin Road that could accommodate up to hundreds of new homes has hit Laois property market with the sellers looking for €2.85 million to seal the deal.

For sale by tender through Rollestons McElwee Solicitors, the 13.25 acres is zoned residential by Laois County Council.

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents have been instructed to market the site which they say is zoned for residential in the Portlaoise Local Area Plan 2018 - 2024. The agents add that there is capacity to deliver up to 200 units in the town which has population approaching 25,000.

It is located 2km positioned between the Apple Green Service Station and the Killeshin Hotel with access just across the road from Portlaoise hospital.

The agents say the land has three divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. A greenfield site, it is surrounded by residential development and some agricultural lands and other zoned residential.

The agents say the subject lands are also identified as a key site in the completion of the link road that is proposed between the Dublin Road and the Borris Road which runs through the Rath Gailine estate to the northeast and west

The agents say a pre-connection response from Irish Water in June 2021 indicates capacity for the development of the lands.

Tender to be submitted to the offices of Rollestons McElwee Solicitors no later than 3pm on the Friday, October 14 2022.