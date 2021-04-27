Death Portlaoise schoolteacher confirmed by school in message to parents

Sympathy has been extended to the family of the late John Duggan by the school at where he worked in Portlaoise.

St Mary's CBS has issued a statement to parents follow Mr Duggan's unexpected passing on Tuesday, April 27.

"It is with great shock and sadness that we learned of Mr John Duggan's sudden passing today. John has been a valued staff member and a past pupil of St Mary's CBS throughout his lifetime.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to his wife Anna, his parents, brother, sisters and extended family at this very sad time. May John rest in peace," said the school's management

Parents were also advised to discuss the matter with their sons.

"Please talk with your sons this evening if possible before they come to school, as tomorrow will be a difficult day," concluded the message.