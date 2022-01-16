Funeral arrangements announced for Ashling Murphy

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashling Murphy who was murdered on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore last week.

Ashling's remains will repose in her family home on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm, strictly and also on Monday from 3pm until 8pm strictly. Rosary on both nights will take place at 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Fr Michael Meade, Parish Priest of Kilcormac & Killoughey, Mount Bolus, will be the Chief Celebrant.

Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. House strictly private on Tuesday, please. Family flowers only, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can view the Mass Live on http://www.memoriallane.ie if people cannot view the main link, they can use back up link https://vimeo.com/event/741550/0a650c8d93

Messages of condolences can be left for the family on Lawless Funerals Website https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries

In accordance with Government guidelines, please wear face coverings, hand sanitise, no hand shaking and adhere to social distancing rules while attending the house and church.

Ashling is sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Dad Raymond, Mum Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy, boyfriend Ryan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.