The Supervet to say a last farewell to his late Laois mother rita

The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has returned to his native Laois to mourn his mother Rita who has passed away at the aged of 92.

Noel joins brothers, sisters and extended family in Ballyfin to say goodbye for the last time to their beloved mother who passed away peacefully in her home, at Esker February, 2.

Rita was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila. She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law PJ, her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.

Her remains were reposing in her home on Thursday, February 4 before removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin that evening.

Rita’s Funeral Mass was scheduled to celebrated on Friday, February at 11 am followed by her burial in the new cemetery in Ballyfin.

If desired, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Laois Hospice.