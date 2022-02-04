Search

05 Feb 2022

The Supervet to say a last farewell to his late Laois mother Rita

The Supervet to say a last farewell to his late Laois mother rita

The late Rita Fitzpatrick with daughter Frances Harney on the day Frances retired as principal of Ballyfin NS Photo: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Feb 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has returned to his native Laois to mourn his mother Rita who has passed away at the aged of 92.

Noel joins brothers, sisters and extended family in Ballyfin to say goodbye for the last time to their beloved mother who passed away peacefully in her home, at Esker February, 2.

Rita was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila. She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law PJ, her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.

Her remains were reposing in her home on Thursday, February 4 before removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin that evening.

Rita’s Funeral Mass was scheduled to celebrated on Friday, February at 11 am followed by her burial in the new cemetery in Ballyfin.

If desired, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Laois Hospice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media