Portlaoise RFC Women go 'Funky' with new sponsorship

PORTLAOISE RFC are delighted to announce that The Funky Munky Cocktail and Gin Bar have sponsored a set of leisure wear for the Portlaoise Senior Women’s team to be worn pre and post-match and at other appropriate occasions throughout the 2021 /22 season.
Club captain Amy O’Callaghan said that she was delighted to see a such an established business offer its support for the women’s team and expressed her gratitude to Grellan Delaney, a PRFC club member, for his support.
The Portlaoise Senior Women’s team are playing in Division 3 of the Leinster League and are currently third in the table having played five matches and lost just one, that away to Naas.
Their games are usually played on Sunday with a 1pm kick off and the team trains at 7.30pm on Tuesday and Friday nights in Togher. New members always welcome.
Members of the Laois founded Physical Impairment Ireland with Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte after a meeting in Portlaoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.