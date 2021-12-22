Search

22 Dec 2021

Portlaoise RFC Women go 'Funky' with new sponsorship

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

PORTLAOISE RFC are delighted to announce that The Funky Munky Cocktail and Gin Bar have sponsored a set of leisure wear for the Portlaoise Senior Women’s team to be worn pre and post-match and at other appropriate occasions throughout the 2021 /22 season.

Club captain Amy O’Callaghan said that she was delighted to see a such an established business offer its support for the women’s team and expressed her gratitude to Grellan Delaney, a PRFC club member, for his support.

The Portlaoise Senior Women’s team are playing in Division 3 of the Leinster League and are currently third in the table having played five matches and lost just one, that away to Naas.

Their games are usually played on Sunday with a 1pm kick off and the team trains at 7.30pm on Tuesday and Friday nights in Togher. New members always welcome.

