Laois secondary plans to build autism unit while a local primary school is also expanding

A Laois secondary school is planning to build an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) unit.

The project is part of plans drawn up by two Laois schools forextra classrooms.

Heywood Community School wants to build a three classroom extension at the school building near Ballinakill not far from Abbeyleix.

The co-educational school's board of management is to lodge plans with Laois County Council to build one general purpose classroom and a two classroom ASD unit.

Just over 700 students are enrolled at the interdenominational school.

Meanwhile, the board of management of Cosby National School in Stradbally is planning an extensive development at the Church of Ireland patroned-school.

The plan is to build build two classrooms with toilets, a resource room and a staff room.

The school has around 30 boys and girls in enrolled.

Details of the plans for both schools will be available from County Hall in Portlaoise. Planning notices for both projects have been published in the Leinster Express this week.

