Making the change from primary to secondary school - free seminar in Laois

Moving from the cosy familiarity of a primary school to a big anonymous secondary school can be hugely daunting for children.

A free evening seminar to teach parents how to help with the transition, is taking place in Portlaoise next Thursday May 3.

"Making an Effective Transition to Second-Level: Coping with Change Workshop for Parents" is being hosted by Laois Education Centre on the Block road (beside entrance to Portlaoise hospital).

The interactive seminar is for parents of 5th & 6th class students, facilitated by Dr Fidelma Healy Eames, PhD, MSc, BEd.

Fidelma is an experienced teacher, teacher educator and facilitator, with a daughter in second-level and a son in college. Author of ‘Switching on for Learning: A Student Guide to Exam & Career Success’, she has extensive experience working with students, parents and teachers on social, personal, learning and career-related topics.

"All the evidence points to preparation being key to young adolescents coping with change. The objective of this seminar is to facilitate a conversation which enables and supports parents to develop resilient young people and prepare them to be ready to cope with change as they transition to second-level," she said.

Topics will include; key changes the child will experience from learning to puberty, social media and personal responsibility; the value of preparing your child; the building blocks of self-esteem, coping strategies and second-level support structures.

To book a place on the presentation, contact Yvonne, Laois Education Centre at (057) 8672402

There is no fee but booking is essential. Places are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. The seminar is from 7pm to 9pm.