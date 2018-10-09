Kolbe School in Portlaoise to benefit from new Laois GAA Divisional Trial tournament

Kolbe School in Portlaoise has been chosen as the partner charity for the upcoming Laois GAA Divisional Trial competition, which begins this weekend.

The school, which is the only one in Laois which caters for children with severe to profound disabilities, will receive all of the money raised from gate receipts at the games. Entry will be €2, or patrons attending the games can make a donation of their own choosing if they wish.

There will be a total of eight games played in the competition, which starts on Saturday evening with a double-header in the LOETB Centre of Excellence, beside O'Moore Park.

Kolbe School are currently awaiting the construction of a new school building. They currently have 41 pupils in the school, most of whom are taught in prefabs, and they currently have no room for PE or a sensory room.

They have been calling on local politicians to fast-track the building of a new school, due to chronic shortage of space on their current site.

The full list of fixtures for the new competition is as follows.

---

Saturday, October 13

LOETB Centre of Excellence: West Northwest v East Central @ 6pm

LOETB Centre of Excellence: North East v South East @ 7.30pm

---

Saturday, October 20

Stradbally: East Central v South East @ 6.30pm

Mountmellick: West Northwest v North East @ 4pm

---

Friday, October 26

Portarlington: North East v East Central @ 7.30pm

---

Saturday, October 27

Crettyard: South East v West Northwest @ 7pm

---

Sunday, November 4

Finals