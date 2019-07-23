Back to school Bus Éireann deadline looms for School Transport Scheme payment

Parents and guardians of primary and post-primary school students have just days to pay School Transport Scheme to ensure their children can get the bus to school from September.

Bus Éireann, who operates the Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills, is encouraging parents to pay for their bus tickets on time. It says it needs to do so to ensure that seats can be allocated and organised in a timely way allowing any remaining seats on the buses to be distributed to students who need of transport, but who fall outside of the eligibility criteria set down by the Department.

In 2018 over 117,500 school children were carried every day on over 5,000 dedicated school transport vehicles across the country, across 7,000 different routes.

In summer, Bus Éireann says it expects around 35,000 calls and a further 15,000 emails, about the Scheme. In conjunction with the Department of Education and Skills, Bus Éireann says it has implemented the following actions to support the effective management of queries and the administration of tickets.

• Local offices will open at 8.30 am during the peak summer period to ensure customer queries are replied to in a timely manner

• Web chat is available on the school transport landing page (schooltransport.buseireann.ie) to facilitate straight forward queries and to accommodate people who cannot call.

Miriam Flynn, Chief Schools Officer with Bus Éireann said “Bus Éireann is proud to operate the School Transport Scheme on behalf of Department of Education and Skills, in both a safe and efficient manner. We are strongly encouraging families who require School Transport to make their payment on or before the deadline. There is only 7 weeks remaining until our school buses are back on the road, and that is a relatively short time frame to administer the scheme countrywide. The earlier people pay for their tickets, the quicker we can administer the tickets”.

The deadline for payment is Friday, July 26th

More information on the School Transport Scheme is available at www.buseireann.ie/schooltransport