Tired and happy Portlaoise Leaving Cert students after Debs all nighter

Leaving Cert 2019 results came a day earlier this year and it meant that most Scoil Chríost Rí girls in Portlaoise were awake for over 24 hours when collecting their envelopes on August 13.

With their Debs night on the night before in Dublin, they did not get home until 7am. Some even burst into tired tears before opening their envelopes after 9am, but there were lots of smiles afterwards.

The top scorer got 602 points but preferred not to have her name made public, and plans to study dentistry.

Niamh Ryan from The Rock was tired but happy with her results.

"I've had no sleep at all. But when we got there we put the results out of our minds, in fact I think it was a good help," said Niamh, who hopes to study physiotherapy.

Ellen Delaney said the Debs took her mind off results day too.

"Coming home on the bus though it hit us," she said. Ellen hopes to study primary school teaching.

Friends Reem Mustafa and Dominyka Lukoseviciute had sold their Debs tickets after they realised it clashed with results day, to keep stress at bay.

Dominyka was waiting to get back to her family before she opened her envelope.

"I'm going to be ok with whatever I got, I know there are alternatives. I'm pleased with how I did during the year. I picked law and media. I chose to stay home with my family last night to take that time to talk to them," she said.

Laois ladies goalkeeper Aoife Hyland Conlon was collecting her results too, with mother Pauline.

"I got on grand, I got 478 points so I'm happy, I hope to do primary teaching," Aoife said.

She had had to study on the bus to matches and even passed her driving test three weeks before exams.

"I found the sport great to keep my head clear, after study I would be out on the pitch," she said.

"Looking back I don't know how she fitted everything in. I was awake all last night worrying in case she failed honours maths," said her relieved mother.

Gabriele Spiridaviciute had her cuddly toy sloth with her for good luck. It worked as she was thrilled with her 488 points.

"He is my good luck charm, I had him for the christmas exam results, he was here to support me if I cried," she said.

She hopes to study mental health nursing or computer sciences.

"I'm interested in a broad spectrum of subjects. It was a difficult year but having people around to support you, to see smiling faces was great, It's all worth it today," said Gabriele.

Below: 5th year friends Aimie Sims and Claire Corbett with Gabriele Spiridaviciute and Alice Laffan.

Amy Fingleton from Ratheniska had her dad Colm for support.

"I'm very happy, very tired after the debs. I hope for film and media in Galway and I got better than I expected in English and Irish. We didn't think about it last night, it was a great night for bonding," she said.

"She got through it all so calmly, even up to this morning, there was so much pressure all year but she got through it," said dad Colm.

In all 173 students did Leaving Cert exams at the school, 157 doing the standard exam and 16 sitting Leaving Cert Applied.

The brown envelopes were handed out by Principal Helen O'Donnell from 9am.

"It is a wonderful morning with girls getting fantastic results, numerous H1s and H2s. I hope on Thursday with the CAO that they get what they chose," she said.

"There was a good uptake in honours maths and good results. They all worked hard, it's a proud day for the school, parents and families. There are so many routes now to coolege, there is something there for everyone. Our Leaving Cert Applied results are outstanding, almost 60% got distinctions," Ms O'Donnell said.

Aidan Heverin was Leaving Cert year head.

"They were an absolutely fabulous year, they are all tired but happy today," he said.

Below: Happy student Ellen Delaney from Portlaoise with her mother Sharon.