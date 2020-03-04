Two Portlaoise entries selected for Junk Kouture Grand Final

Two stunning entries from a Portlaoise school are through to the Junk Kouture 2020 grand final.

The entries are from Scoil Chríost Rí girls school.

Peace Unfolds is made from non-recyclable art folders, created by team Sarah Tuohy (model), Elise Finn and Gráinne McCaul.

Canine99 is by Abbie Cummins, Jade Laffan (model) and Alex Wright and highlights animal abuse, with the outfit partly made from real dog hair.

Twelve entries from Laois schools made it to the regional final held on Tuesday night March 3 in The Helix in Dublin. See them all here.

The Portlaoise school has congratulated their students.