Two Portlaoise entries selected for Junk Kouture Grand Final
All the South Eastern region winners including two from Scoil Chríost Rí.
Two stunning entries from a Portlaoise school are through to the Junk Kouture 2020 grand final.
The entries are from Scoil Chríost Rí girls school.
Peace Unfolds is made from non-recyclable art folders, created by team Sarah Tuohy (model), Elise Finn and Gráinne McCaul.
Canine99 is by Abbie Cummins, Jade Laffan (model) and Alex Wright and highlights animal abuse, with the outfit partly made from real dog hair.
Twelve entries from Laois schools made it to the regional final held on Tuesday night March 3 in The Helix in Dublin. See them all here.
The Portlaoise school has congratulated their students.
Congratulations to canine-99 and peaceunfolds who have made it through to the Grand Final. Hard luck to our other regional finalists For a wildcard https://t.co/uf8kKRKAYo pic.twitter.com/SC28cQl2Zh— Scoil Chríost Rí (@ScoilChriostRi1) March 4, 2020
