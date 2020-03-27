Irish Government confirms new date for SUSI student grant applications

The Irish Government has today confirmed a new date for SUSI third level student grant applications for the coming year.

In a video update today on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government said that applications for the Student Universal Support Ireland grants will open "as normal" on April 23.

Third Level students had already received a text from SUSI earlier in March giving the date of April 2 to open for applications.

Senior Government official Elizabeth Canavan confirmed the change this Friday March 27.

"We had hoped to start it a bit earlier this year but it is not possible with the public health emergency. So it will begin on April 23," she said.

See the SUSI website here.