Laois students' virtually walk to Lourdes for PATH homelessness charity

Two Laois students are inviting people to 'walk to Lourdes' and support a Laois charity, Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH).

Sadhbh Dunne and Cara Phelan from Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise, want the community to collectively walk 1,965 km, the distance from Portlaoise to the religious pilgrimage town of Lourdes in France.

The 5th year girls are working towards achieving The Pope John Paul II Award. Normally this would give students an opportunity to go to Lourdes but with Covid-19 this is impossible.

Instead the girls came up with a new solution that unites their year, the school and the wider community, a 'Walk to Lourdes' virtual campaign, that also involves support for the PATH charity, to which the school has shown great support in the past.

Sadhbh and Cara are asking students, teachers and members of the public, as Lent begins to get out walking or running within your 5km limit and send your distance into the email walktolourdes1965@gmail.com

"Then if you would like, please donate something small to benefit the work of PATH, a group that supports both local families in need and the homeless in Dublin," Sadhbh said.

See their Gofundme fundraiser here.

"For those of you who love a challenge you can aim to get there on your own or in a smaller family group. The data will be revealed at the end of every week during Lent on Instagram, she said.

The school has enlisted the support of Bishop Denis Nulty and Fr David Vard from Portlaoise Parish.

"Finally, please follow us on Instagram for regular updates on how near we are to Lourdes," Cara said.

See their instagram page here called walktolourdes1965