WATCH: Bishop Denis Nulty praises 'virtual walk to Lourdes' in Laois

Two Laois students have launched a 'virtual walk to Lourdes' and they have enlisted Kildare & Leighlin Bishop Denis Nulty to get involved too.

Sadhbh Dunne and Cara Phelan from Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise, want the community to collectively walk 1,965 km, the distance from Portlaoise to the religious pilgrimage town of Lourdes in France.

They want their students, families and the wider community to log their 5km distances and donate to PATH, the Portlaoise Action To Homelessness charity.

Read more on how to take part and donate to PATH here.

Bishop Nulty has joined in support of their initiative.

"We are all walking within our 5km, I'm going to help you walking it as well," he said.