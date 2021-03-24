Laois rural school wants you to 'run for the hills' this Easter

A Laois primary school is asking us all to 'run for the hills' this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Camross National School in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains is holding its annual Run 4 The Hills 5km fundraiser. However this year, you've guessed it, it's a virtual gathering.

"Our Annual Run 4 The Hills is back but this year we are going VIRTUAL! We are asking you all if you would join us virtually this Easter bank holiday weekend 2nd - 5th of April for our 5k, whether it be a walk, run or crawl to help us get over the line!

They have set up a go fund me page here.

And the great news is there is a prize to win and it doesn't matter how fast you run to win it, as long as you donate.

"We would greatly appreciate all support for this event to help us reach our goal, all donations greatly appreciated. For all of those who donate their names will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a prize,"

The event is being held by the Parents Association of Camross NS, who say it will raise much needed funds for their school in the village.

See their Facebook event page for the run here to register.