Run4theHillsCamross a big success for school

Camross NS Parents Council have extended their thanks to everyone who came out in force to support the Run4thehills5k fundraiser.

The council says this fundraiser raised vital funds for the local primary school and even during these challenging times. They add that it is clear to see that community spirit is alive and strong in Camross.

The event took place in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines over the first weekend of April.

"The virtual 5k was a roaring success this year. We would like to thank all of our generous sponsors, everyone who donated to the Go Fund Me page, and everyone who completed their 5k ...Super well done to all the pupils of Camross NS who completed the challenge this weekend!"

Everyone who donated was entered into a raffle which had some super prizes.

Raffle winners: 1st Go Anywhere voucher - Ellie Mae Lowry; 2nd CJ Sheeran's Voucher Donnachy, Ruairi & Siun Buckley; 3rd Mighty Mols voucher; Dermot, Sharon & DJ Cuddy; 4th Harding's butcher voucher - Catherine Scott; 5th One4All voucher - Anto Dunne; 6th Jackies Hair studio voucher - Ella, LJ & Emily Cuddy; 7th Jackie's Hair salon voucher - Scott & Sarah Cuddy; 9th Telfords voucher - David & Tina Duff; 10th Phelan's takeaway voucher 7 2 bottles of wine - Joe Carroll; 11th Jackie's Hair salon voucher - Sile Peavoy; 12th Conroy's Pharmacy - Molly Duff; 13th O'Rourke's Pharmacy prize and a bottle of baileys - Philip Harvey; 14th Bottle of brandy and Easter egg - Deirdre & Padraig Delaney; 15th Crafts by Edwina prize - Lynda Kiernan.

All pupils who post photos of their 5k were entered into their own raffle.

There are some lovely prizes which were kindly organised by Breda for the children. Winners: Averie Conroy, Clodagh Conroy, Rhys Dowling, Ellie-May Lowry, Anthony Dunne, Leo Guilfoyle, Jack Keenan, Gavin Bergin.

Once again the council says well done and thank you to all involved.