Laois primary school wins mental health award

A small rural Laois primary school has achieved an important standard for good mental health this month.

Rushall primary school in Mountrath with 37 pupils and two teachers, has won the Pieta Amber Flag for their work to support mental health.

Teacher Eamhair Conroy is the school's Amber Flag co-ordinator.

"Everybody took part in the initiative.

"Each day of the school week was assigned a name. We had Mindful Monday, Thoughtful Tuesday, Well Being Wednesday, Take a Break Thursday and Fabulous Friday.

"The children really enjoyed their experience of the Amber Flag. They loved sharing their ideas to promote well being and relaxing through meditation, relaxing, regular active breaks and yoga activities.

"The pupils are excited to continue to do these activities next year as a way to help the school promote mental health and well being and to make the school a happier place."

They were awarded their Pieta Amber Flag on May 8, raising it proudly at the school.

The Pieta Amber Flag Initiative recognises the individual efforts of primary and secondary schools, youth reach, third level institutions, community groups, clubs and companies to create healthy, inclusive environments that support mental well-being. See more about it here.