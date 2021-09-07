EXPLAINER How to review and appeal Leaving Cert results

Leaving Cert candidates can access the written examination component marks and final marks, and Accredited Grades estimated marks and accredited marks on the State Examinations Commission Candidate Self Service Portal after the first round CAO offers are made.

The SEC says schools will receive a report of Accredited Grades; Examinations Grades; and Final Provisional grades for candidates in their schools on the Schools’ Portal.

The SEC transmits the results of all candidates electronically to the Central Applications Office (CAO) and the First Round third level offers were available to applicants from 2 pm on Tuesday 7 September.

The State Exams Commission published the following Explainer.

Next Steps for Candidates

From 5 pm on 7 September, a number of related services will be available to Leaving Certificate candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal. The portal will give candidates access to their written examination component marks and final marks and access to their Accredited Grades estimated marks and accredited marks.

The portal will also allow candidates to apply to

- view their marked examination scripts;

- view their scripts online;

- and make an application to appeal.

A Candidate Information Guide on Results and Appeals is available here.

Viewing of Leaving Certificate Scripts

Candidates in the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations are afforded an opportunity to view their marked scripts after the initial marking process.

The viewing allows candidates to satisfy themselves that the marking scheme has been applied correctly to their work and, in addition to enhancing transparency, is designed to assist candidates in deciding to appeal a result in one or more subjects.

The SEC will provide two Viewing of Scripts services this year:

1. in schools for subjects marked on paper

2. on-line for subjects marked online.

The application process is the same for both services. Applications to view can only be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal between 5 pm on Tuesday 7 September and 8 pm on Wednesday 8 September.

Viewing of scripts marked on paper will take place in schools on Saturday 11 September from 9 am to 5 pm, with an additional optional session, at the discretion of the school, on the morning of Sunday 12 September As well as being able to view these scripts online, candidates will be able to print a copy of their scripts.

Candidates will be able to access the published marking schemes, whether the subject was marked on paper or online on www.examinations.ie.

Leaving Certificate Appeals Processes

Appeal applications will open at 9 am on Saturday, 11 September and will close at midday on Monday, 13 September. Appeal applications can only be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Students will have access to two separate appeals processes for which they must apply separately:

o Accredited Grades Appeal process – as with last year this is a process review focused on checking for errors in the transmission of data through all stages of the process.

o Examinations appeal process – this is the normal examinations appeals process

Students who sat examinations and opted for Accredited Grades can apply for either or both appeals processes regardless of which grade generated their final result.

The prohibition on the canvassing of teachers by students/parents or the giving of false or misleading information which applied to the provision of the school estimates applies equally to the appeals process.

Until such time as the number of appeals is known, it is not possible to commit to a specific timeframe for the issue of the appeal results. The State Examinations Commission (SEC) continues to engage with the Department of Education, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Skills and other higher education stakeholders on this timeline.

SEC Helpline

A helpline for candidates in relation to accessing their examination results is available at 1800 111 135 or 1800 111 136 from 9 am to 5 pm from 3 September to 13 September. Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations.ie. Please note this helpline is provided for queries relating to the Candidate Self Service Portal and the services provided through the portal.

Further Help and Support

The National Parents Council - Post-Primary, with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, will operate a helpline for Leaving Certificate students receiving their results on Friday 3 September. The helpline will be staffed by qualified guidance counsellors and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 265 165, and will remain open after the CAO first round offers and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors (Note: This helpline facility is not operated by the State Examinations Commission).