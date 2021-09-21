Laois Offaly school gets green light to seek planning for €25 million overhaul - claims TD

The campaign for a big upgrade of the secondary school that serves Portarlington and big surrounding areas of Laois and Offaly has taken a step significant step forward according to a local TD.

Independent TD for the Kildare South constituency, which includes Portarlington, Dr. Cathal Berry TD claims that the Coláiste Íosagáin secondary school project will be moving from Stage 1 (architectural design) to Stage 2 (planning permission).

He says the permission will be sought for a 1,300 new school.

Deputy Berry commented welcomed the development saying it was his number one priority to secure this critical infrastructure for the Portarlington area.

“I fully appreciate what a gateway a good secondary school is for people’s personal and professional development," he said.

"Having repeated my own Leaving Certificate in the school in 2009 to get into medical school, I’m delighted to finally see some positive progress. This €25m project will be transformative for the town.

"Looking forward to meeting again with students, staff, parent representatives and the rest of the school community shortly to update them in person,” he said.

Staff, school management and parents have been campaigning for upgrade for a number years. Different designs have been drawn up on the request of the Department of Education.

Options varied from a complete new school to an extention and overhaul. A new school would be built on a site beside the existing school which is located off the bog road in Portarlington on the Offaly side of the town.