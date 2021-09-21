Search

21/09/2021

Laois Offaly school gets green light to seek planning for €25 million overhaul - claims TD

portarlington laois offaly

2019 Leaving Cert students collect their results at Coláiste Íosagáin

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The campaign for a big upgrade of the secondary school that serves Portarlington and big surrounding areas of Laois and Offaly has taken a step significant step forward according to a local TD.

Independent TD for the Kildare South constituency, which includes Portarlington, Dr. Cathal Berry TD claims that the Coláiste Íosagáin secondary school project will be moving from Stage 1 (architectural design) to Stage 2 (planning permission).

He says the permission will be sought for a 1,300 new school.

Deputy Berry commented welcomed the development saying it was his number one priority to secure this critical infrastructure for the Portarlington area.

“I fully appreciate what a gateway a good secondary school is for people’s personal and professional development," he said.

"Having repeated my own Leaving Certificate in the school in 2009 to get into medical school, I’m delighted to finally see some positive progress. This €25m project will be transformative for the town.

"Looking forward to meeting again with students, staff, parent representatives and the rest of the school community shortly to update them in person,” he said.

Staff, school management and parents have been campaigning for upgrade for a number years. Different designs have been drawn up on the request of the Department of Education.

Options varied from a complete new school to an extention and overhaul. A new school would be built on a site beside the existing school which is located off the bog road in Portarlington on the Offaly side of the town.

Laois Leisure recruits to fill positions at ‘multiple sites’

Company runs yet to be reopened Portlaoise Leisure Centre

'Homer Simpson would tell you the river is blocked' - Laois councillors scrutinise reliance on consultants

In Pictures: Timahoe takes to the trail during Laois Bike Week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media