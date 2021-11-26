New facilities for big Laois Offaly school waiting for brand new home

Work is set to be carried out on the science labs at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington under an emergency works programme.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Seán Fleming welcomes the of approved funding for the Laois Offaly secondary school.

He said the funding has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme for Science Laboratories including Gas works.

"This is great news for students and staff in Coláiste Íosagáin and I am very pleased to see funding for improvements and new facilities in our schools.

"As the works have not yet been priced by contractors the amount of funding available cannot be announced at this stage.

"Finally, I wish acknowledge the excellent work of the Principal and all involved in the school for their on-going commitment to improving facilities and the provision of new accommodation for the increasing student population in Portarlington," he said.

The Department of Education said in September 2021 that the major building project for Coláiste Íosagáin was currently at Stage 1 of Architectural Planning, which entails preliminary site and design options.

A statement said the Design Team has been instructed to provide an initial sketch scheme for a 1,300 pupil new build school, and to submit their proposals to the Department for review.

It was anticipated in September that the Stage 1 Report would be finalised and submitted to the Department within a month, for review, with a date to be arranged for presentation by the Design Team to the school and the Department.