Search

26 Nov 2021

New facilities for big Laois Offaly school waiting for brand new home

Laois Offaly TD welcomes science facilties

New facilities for big Laois Offaly school waiting for brand new home

Leaving Cert Day at school that requires big overhaul

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Work is set to be carried out on the science labs at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington under an emergency works programme.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Seán Fleming welcomes the of approved funding for the Laois Offaly secondary school.

He said the funding has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme for Science Laboratories including Gas works.

"This is great news for students and staff in Coláiste Íosagáin and I am very pleased to see funding for improvements and new facilities in our schools.

"As the works have not yet been priced by contractors the amount of funding available cannot be announced at this stage.

"Finally, I wish acknowledge the excellent work of the Principal and all involved in the school for their on-going commitment to improving facilities and the provision of new accommodation for the increasing student population in Portarlington," he said.

The Department of Education said in September 2021 that the major building project for Coláiste Íosagáin was currently at Stage 1 of Architectural Planning, which entails preliminary site and design options.

A statement said the Design Team has been instructed to provide an initial sketch scheme for a 1,300 pupil new build school, and to submit their proposals to the Department for review.

It was anticipated in September that the Stage 1 Report would be finalised and submitted to the Department within a month, for review, with a date to be arranged for presentation by the Design Team to the school and the Department.

Fundraiser walk to replace vandalised Laois fairy woodland trails

 

IN PICTURES: Absolutely fabulous and lucky Laois secondary school Debs

Get tagging and sharing the Leinster Express pictures

MEMORY LANE DEBS PICTURES: Resplendent Coláiste Íosagáin Laois Offaly School Debs

Get tagging and sharing the Leinster Express pictures

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media