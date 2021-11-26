Fundraiser walk to replace vandalised Laois fairy woodland trails

One of the smashed ceramic fairy houses in Derryounce woods
A special family walk takes place this weekend in Laois to raise money for a much loved fairy trail that was destroyed last month by vandals.
The fairy trails at Derryounce woodlands and lakes in Portarlington were installed by artists commissioned by a sub committee of Portarlington Community Development Association only last May at a total cost of €5,000.
In October they were largely destroyed by vandals who smashed the little ceramic houses and figurines decorating trees.
Now the community has come together to try and raise money to replace them, while enjoying a lovely walk.
Port Trail Walking Group has organised a walk to take place this Sunday, November 28.
The meeting place for the walk is the Bog Road Entrance (beside Marian Hill estate). Register from 11am. Voluntary donations will be collected. Walkers are asked to observe Covid guidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.