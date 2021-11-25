Search

25 Nov 2021

Laois not in favour of pubs staying open until 5am

Lynda Kiernan

Letters have been sent to two Government ministers from a Laois committee to state their opposition to extending opening hours in pubs.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley requested the letters be sent from the Laois Joint Policing Committee, which includes members of An Garda Síochana, local politicians and community representatives.
A first one sent to the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin came back to the JPC with the reply that licencing laws are not her department's responsibility.

Speaking at the November meeting Deputy Stanley asked that a second be sent to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.
He outlines why.

“It is very important. We want people to enjoy themselves, we don't want to stop that, but there are not that many people shouting for pubs to be open until 5 or 6 in the morning. As a representative forum we can say we believe it would have a detrimental effect,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly, a former publican agrees.
“I've been speaking to a lot of vintners. This could never come at a worse time. It might suit a few businesses in the county but not overall,” he said.

The pub licencing laws are expected to be soon reformed in Ireland in line with the EU to stay open until 5am, with the Licenced Vintners Association in support of the change.

