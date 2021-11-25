Search

25 Nov 2021

Death of former Laois Fine Gael Town Councillor

Death announced of former Laois Fine Gael Town Councillor

The late Ollie Payne from Mountmellick

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The death has taken place of a former Fine Gael Town Councillor in Laois.

Ollie Payne from Mountmellick passed away early on Thursday, November 25, after illness.

Mr Payne had served many years to his community as a member of Mountmellick Town Council, right up to the time that all town councils were ended in May 2014 as part of Government reforms.

A painter by trade, Mr Payne was also deeply involved in the GAA community.

He will be mourned by his wife Olive, their two daughters and three sons, family, friends and the wider community.

Below: Cllr Ollie Payne (back left) with his colleagues at the end of Mountmellick Town Council in 2014. 

