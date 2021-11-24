Council alerted to risks to children on back way into two big Laois town schools

Road safety risks to school children at Mountmellick’s main primary schools have led to residents and teachers calling for action from Laois County Council.
Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue at the recent at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to carry out a Road Safety Audit at a rear entrance to Scoil Phadraig Naofa and St Joseph’s National School at Irishtown, Mountmellick.
He said the problems relate to a back entrance to the schools which are attended by hundreds of pupils.
“There is a huge volume of traffic through the back way into the schools. Both principals and residents have contacted me about it.
“It is a very dangerous section of road and needs some safety measures,” he said.
Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer in the council’s Road Design section replied that officials would meet Cllr Bracken to identify issues at this location and will arrange for a safety audit.
