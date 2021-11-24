Search

Paths 'erupting' in Laois town due to trees

Councillor wants action

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Trees should be cut in Mountmellick because of the damage being caused to a path in the town, according to Cllr Paddy Bracken.

The Fianna Fáil county councillor wants Laois County Council to remove the trees and repair the footpath at Debbicott.

He raised the issue in a motion tabled at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“It is causing a lot of hassle with residents. The path has erupted as a result of the trees...It is a public safety issue - the path is in bits,” he said.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied on behalf of the council. He said the local authority would arrange to meet with Cllr Bracken Member to examine the damage caused to the footpath.

