WATCH: Absolute joy for Laois schoolkids getting their new pitch

A GAA mad village in Laois is sure to have lots more little champions in all kinds of sports ahead, with the addition of a top class astroturf pitch at their national school.

The excited kids at Camross NS got to try out their pitch for the first time this week, after months of watching it being laid out right behind their school.

"Oh the utter excitement. All our hard work has paid off. Our Junior Infants were delighted to be the first pupils on our Astro Turf. So many years of fun to come. #ABigThankYou to everyone in our community who worked tirelessly to make this project possible," the school said on Twitter.

The pitch is being funded as part of a major development by the village, Camross Community Park, with a Hub community centre and a garden also planned. The village is aiming to raise €60,000 from local donations towards the project, with some €21,000 raised so far.

The school has also opened its annual Christmas Tree sale, with 7ft and 8ft beautiful locally grown trees on offer for €40.

We were delighted to test out the running surface. Olympics 2036 here we come @ActiveFlag @HSEschoolsteam @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/5BajJJqk15 — Camrossns (@Camrossns) November 23, 2021

Our Junior Infants were delighted to be the first pupils on our Astro Turf. So many years of fun to come. #ABigThankYou to everyone in our community who worked tirelessly to make this project possible. @ActiveFlag @OssoryDiocese @HSEschoolsteam @LaoisToday pic.twitter.com/IndF1Ehrjr — Camrossns (@Camrossns) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile the school's annual Christmas Tree fundraiser is now taking orders again. Locally grown non-shed trees of 7ft and 8ft in height are on sale through the school for €40.