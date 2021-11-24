Search

24 Nov 2021

WATCH: Absolute joy for Laois schoolkids getting their new pitch

Junior Infants at Camross NS celebrate their new astroturf pitch

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A GAA mad village in Laois is sure to have lots more little champions in all kinds of sports ahead, with the addition of a top class astroturf pitch at their national school.

The excited kids at Camross NS got to try out their pitch for the first time this week, after months of watching it being laid out right behind their school.

"Oh the utter excitement. All our hard work has paid off. Our Junior Infants were delighted to be the first pupils on our Astro Turf. So many years of fun to come. #ABigThankYou to everyone in our community who worked tirelessly to make this project possible," the school said on Twitter.

See videos below. 

The pitch is being funded as part of a major development by the village, Camross Community Park, with a Hub community centre and a garden also planned. The village is aiming to raise €60,000 from local donations towards the project, with some €21,000 raised so far.

Watch below as they all dash out. 

The school has also opened its annual Christmas Tree sale, with 7ft and 8ft beautiful locally grown trees on offer for €40.

Their junior infants were the first to try out the pitch.

Meanwhile the school's annual Christmas Tree fundraiser is now taking orders again. Locally grown non-shed trees of 7ft and 8ft in height are on sale through the school for €40. 

 

