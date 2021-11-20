Truckers ruining flowers at entrance to award winning Laois bog

President Michael D Higgins explores Abbeyleix Bog
Truckers are ruining flowerbeds in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town of Abbeyleix, but not for much longer.
The Laois town's bog has been restored as a shining example of biodiversity by a volunteer committee, but the entrance to Abbeyleix Bog is being blocked by passing trucks pulling in for a rest.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly has tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to install bollards, saying the truckers can park further out the road instead.
"If a truck comes down the town, they tend to pull in at the entrance to the bog. The Community Employment scheme keep it well and they have flowers sown.
"If there are bollards in it will stop the trucks parking. There is lots of space further down for them to pull in," he said.
His motion was tabled to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
In reply, the council's road section agreed to examine the location and carry out road repairs as required.
Last week Abbeyleix won five awards in the 2021 TidyTowns competition, and came just one point behind Ireland's tidiest town Ennis, with hopes to bring home the title to Laois in 2022.
Abbeyleix Bog Project now has 2022 calendars on sale to fundraise for their work. See below.
