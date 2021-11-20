Search

20/11/2021

Truckers ruining flowers at entrance to award winning Laois bog

Truckers ruining flowers at entrance to award winning Laois bog

President Michael D Higgins explores Abbeyleix Bog

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Truckers are ruining flowerbeds in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town of Abbeyleix, but not for much longer.

The Laois town's bog has been restored as a shining example of biodiversity by a volunteer committee, but the entrance to Abbeyleix Bog is being blocked by passing trucks pulling in for a rest.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly has tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to install bollards, saying the truckers can park further out the road instead.

"If a truck comes down the town, they tend to pull in at the entrance to the bog. The Community Employment scheme keep it well and they have flowers sown. 

"If there are bollards in it will stop the trucks parking. There is lots of space further down for them to pull in," he said.

His motion was tabled to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

In reply, the council's road section agreed to examine the location and carry out road repairs as required.

Last week Abbeyleix won five awards in the 2021 TidyTowns competition, and came just one point behind Ireland's tidiest town Ennis, with hopes to bring home the title to Laois in 2022.

Abbeyleix Bog Project now has 2022 calendars on sale to fundraise for their work. See below.

Awesome beauty of Abbeyleix bog captured in new calender

Abbeyleix Bog Project Calendar 2022 is now on sale

IN PICTURES - Laois homecoming celebration for Abbeyleix Tidy Towns champions

Laois TidyTowns group want rapid repair of library in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

Parking fees suspended one day a week for Portlaoise Christmas shoppers

Speed ramps approved for rural Laois school despite some farming opposition

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media