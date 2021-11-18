Search

18/11/2021

Laois TidyTowns group want rapid repair of library in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

Laois TidyTowns group want rapid repair of library in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

Abbeyleix Library

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Abbeyleix TidyTowns group who won the title of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town last week, are requesting urgent attention to the public library.

The group were just one point behind the overall winners Ennis, and the push has begun to raise the standard even higher to win in 2022.

The town's library, an award winning refurbishment of the old market house needs expert painting and new lights.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly, a member of Abbeyleix TidyTowns, tabled a motion to Laois County Council this week, asking for an update on the maintenance works.

He wants it done ahead of next summer.

"I have spoken two or three times on this. I appreciate that it is an historic building requiring a special render. We looked at it as the TidyTowns group to see where we can help. I ask that this is done before next summer and have it completed," he said.

Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran reported that quotations have been sought to repaint the exterior.

"Due to the age of the building and the type of render on the exterior the painting will have to be done by painters with experience in heritage buildings. 

"Regarding the lighting, some of the external groundworks around the library have been water damaged and are not working and we are trying to source replacements and or alternatives," she reported. 

Cllr Fennelly who is chair of the Portlaoise Municipal District, had thanked all involved in the town's success at the start of their monthly meeting, especially two men who get up at the crack of dawn to voluntarily clean the streets.

"It is a fantastic community effort, I want to particularly thank Anthony McHugh and Jonathan Carthy. I want to thank the council, the CEO, the engineer and supervisor and outdoor staff. We wouldn't be where we are today but for your support and help with funding. Please God we are just one point behind the overall winner and we will be able to bring home the full title to Laois next year," he said.

Read more on Abbeyleix's five TidyTowns awards below.

 

IN PICTURES - Laois homecoming celebration for Abbeyleix Tidy Towns champions

'We are immensely proud' Laois County Council chief on Abbeyleix award

Newly opened SOSAD Laois centre has a kind Christmas gift idea

Awesome beauty of Abbeyleix bog captured in new calender

Abbeyleix Bog Project Calendar 2022 is now on sale

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media