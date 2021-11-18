Laois TidyTowns group want rapid repair of library in Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

Abbeyleix TidyTowns group who won the title of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town last week, are requesting urgent attention to the public library.

The group were just one point behind the overall winners Ennis, and the push has begun to raise the standard even higher to win in 2022.

The town's library, an award winning refurbishment of the old market house needs expert painting and new lights.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly, a member of Abbeyleix TidyTowns, tabled a motion to Laois County Council this week, asking for an update on the maintenance works.

He wants it done ahead of next summer.

"I have spoken two or three times on this. I appreciate that it is an historic building requiring a special render. We looked at it as the TidyTowns group to see where we can help. I ask that this is done before next summer and have it completed," he said.

Laois County Librarian Bernie Foran reported that quotations have been sought to repaint the exterior.

"Due to the age of the building and the type of render on the exterior the painting will have to be done by painters with experience in heritage buildings.

"Regarding the lighting, some of the external groundworks around the library have been water damaged and are not working and we are trying to source replacements and or alternatives," she reported.

Cllr Fennelly who is chair of the Portlaoise Municipal District, had thanked all involved in the town's success at the start of their monthly meeting, especially two men who get up at the crack of dawn to voluntarily clean the streets.

"It is a fantastic community effort, I want to particularly thank Anthony McHugh and Jonathan Carthy. I want to thank the council, the CEO, the engineer and supervisor and outdoor staff. We wouldn't be where we are today but for your support and help with funding. Please God we are just one point behind the overall winner and we will be able to bring home the full title to Laois next year," he said.

