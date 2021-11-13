'We are immensely proud' Laois County Council chief on Abbeyleix award

The national achievement by Abbeyleix in Laois of winning the Irish Tidiest Small Town award has been warmly praised by the Laois County Council chief executive John Mulholland.

"There are few words to describe the extent and nature of this outstanding accolade. It’s simply brilliant for Laois," Mr Mulholland told the Leinster Express.

"No sooner has the ticker tape hit the ground following the recent outstanding achievement of Portlaoise than we have cause to celebrate the feats of yet another local community in Laois.

"The Tidy Towns group in Abbeyleix has shown, yet again, what can be achieved through hard work, determination, good planning and imagination in fending off stiff competition from all over the Country," he said.

He notes that Abbeyleix at 354 points was just one point behind Ennis who won the over all title this year.

"Not alone has the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Small town been secured but to be within a solitary point, a whisker, of capturing the outright national award took some effort.

"We in Laois County Council are overjoyed and immensely proud to be associated with the fantastic group of volunteers in Abbeyleix.

"It’s a remarkable and well-earned achievement that should be celebrated across the county. Congratulations Abbeyleix! Maith sibh go léir.” the Laois CEO said.

The Tidy Towns judges had noted the good relationship between the Abbeyleix committee and the local authority.

"You enjoy excellent working relationships with Laois County Council and many other bodies and organisations and have a strong representation on the public participation network," the judges said.