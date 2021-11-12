Search

12/11/2021

Laois Tidy Towns winner and three runners up congratulated by Green Party Senator

Minister of State Pippa Hackett with Abbeyleix neighbourhood watch members

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Abbeyleix has won the Tidy Towns top award of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town Award today, with four other Laois towns also recognised.

Castletown was awarded second place and Ballacolla in third while Ballinakill won an Endeavour Award, for the biggest increase in points from last year.

The awards were announced this Friday, November 12.

Minister of state, Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett has warmly congratulated Abbeyleix.

“I’m not surprised to see Abbeyleix taking this award – as well as the Climate Action and Air Quality award. I’ve visited the community there a number of times and they are very focused on climate action.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the runners up in the County Laois awards, Castletown in second place and Ballacolla in third – and to Ballinakill, which won an Endeavour Award, for the biggest increase in points from last year. It’s a great achievement," she said.

The emphasis of Tidy Towns Awards on air quality, climate action, sustainability and the circular economy was welcomed by the Minister.

“It’s a credit to the Tidy Town organisation that they are encouraging communities to pay attention to these aspects of a town.

“I also welcome the announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys of €1.5M to be distributed among all Tidy Towns  groups for 2022. It’s a great acknowledgement of the work of the volunteers,” she said.

