Donations needed to fund Christmas lights in Laois town

The Portarlington public are being asked to contribute a small amount of money to pay for festive lights this Christmas.

The town's streetlight committee are Eamonn Bracken, Dermot Daniels, Kieran O’Dea and Karen Healy.

They have been lighting up the Laois Offaly town since the year 2000 and this year they are going further along the streets and so need a boost of money.

"This year, once again, has been significantly challenging for all and we therefore plan to increase our Street Light footprint to extend upwards to Upper Main Street & increase lighting on The Barrow Bridge. With this planned extension comes in an increase in costs, which include new overhead purchases, new bulbs, repairs to existing fixtures etc. As this is done on a voluntary basis by a very small team, we continue to rely on your generosity towards making this event work & warmly welcome any donation you can give," the committee say.

They have switched to LED Lights to cut their energy costs and carbon footprint as much as possible.

The lights will be officially switched on on Friday, November 26 at 6pm, just in time for the Late Late Toy Show that night.

"This is an annual family event and a joyous occasion for our town, your support will go a long way towards securing the success of this event once again this year, social distancing permitting.

The Christmas Street Lights Committee are a group of volunteers & a sub-committee of the Portarlington Business Association and they thank the local traders and community for their always generous support.

Their online fundraiser was begun on October 29 and as of November 12 stands at €565, with a target of €2,000. See it here.