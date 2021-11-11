Search

11/11/2021

Council housing maintenance and rent costs hit almost €20 million in Laois

Council housing maintenance and rent costs hit almost €20 million in Laois

Council houses

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The second biggest spend in Laois County Council's 2022 budget of €88.4 million is €19.75 million for social housing.

The housing budget has jumped by €4 million from the 2021 housing spend.

The fund is used for maintaining council homes, rent schemes and home loans, and is separate to capital grants given to build houses.

Almost €9 million will be spent on the RAS and HAP schemes which supplement the cost for tenants of renting private homes.

There will be €4.22m spent in maintaining and improving the council's 2,253 social homes, up by nearly €1m.

Seven new house maintenance staff have been hired to speed up repairs on existing council homes including a plumber, electrician and apprentices.

There is €728k allocated for homeless services, €1.75m for housing loans and €2.409m for housing adaptation grants.

The Council CEO John Mulholland said that providing new housing remains a top priority.

“The housing programme is on target to deliver 1,092 homes in the 2016 to 2021 period, well in excess of targets set by the Dept of Housing. At the current rate, it is expected to deliver 612 new homes over the next two years,” he said.

The biggest area of spending in the council's 2022 budget will be roads at €23m. 

End of waiting in the rain as new bus shelters announced in Laois

'I'm the original townie' Portlaoise man launches local history book

Maryborough Miracles author John Dunne on his love of Portlaoise and life during Covid

Cost of Laois county councillors shoots up to nearly €1 million

Budget slashed for seizing uncontrolled horses in Laois

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media