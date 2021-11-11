Budget slashed for seizing uncontrolled horses in Laois

Money budgeted to seize horses in Laois that are not being properly cared for or controlled, has been slashed to less than a third of what it was, for 2022.

The amount of money that Laois County Council sets aside to seize horses and pay for other animal welfare services has been cut down from €64,000 to €20,000.

The number of horses left unlawfully in residential areas and requiring collection by the authorities, has dropped in Laois according to Laois County Council.

The council’s director of finance Gerry Murphy has confirmed why he has slashed the budget.

“There has been reduced activity. The Government will refund for each horse we have to seize, but there has definitely been a reduction,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley had queried the budget drop, at a meeting to agree on the council’s 2022 budget for Laois.

“The money for Control of Horses is down from €64,000 to €20,000. What’s going on?” she had asked.

The 2022 budget will be the biggest ever spent in Laois, at over €88 million.

The full budget for veterinary services paid by Laois County Council will come to €425,000 in 2022. It includes €172,000 to operate the dog warden service, €111,000 to inspect abbatoirs, €73,000 for food safety and €43,000 for veterinary services.