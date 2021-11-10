Valentino, Givenchy, Dior, Philip Treacy, Stella McCartney clobber feature in Laois auction

Laois auctioneer Sean Eacrett hosts a pre-owned fashion auction in November featuring 700 items including shoes by Jimmy Choo, Valentino, Chanel, Prada, Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren.

The auction, which could attract a large online following, is a combination of private collections from a number of sellers. The items are in mint condition.

The auction house says that in the last three years, pre-owned clothing sales have grown astonishingly faster than mainstream retail fashion.

Traditionally referred to as ‘vintage’, we now say ‘pre-owned’. And we are not talking about delving through the piles in the main street charity shop. Consumers are now flocking to sites to both buy and sell on garments and accessories, with designer labels a premium.

Generation Z, or those under 25 years old are 33% more likely to have resold clothing online than consumers over the age of 60. They are also disenchanted with consumerism and see the option of both selling and buying designer labels as a natural progression. Hence the dramatic change in fashion, if you excuse the pun, as pre-owned is now the new trend in designer retail.

Highlights of the forthcoming pre-owned couture auction include:

A stunning pair of Valentino Garavani Blue Suede/ Leather Shoes in the Japanese Butterfly Mary Jane pattern. EU size 41, lot 644, est €400-€600.

Another outstanding item is Lot 652 is a very large Givenchy tan leather bag with gold metal Pandora hardware, across body strap and a card of authentication; est €800-€100. (Photo attached.)

Seven pairs of Dior shoes and pumps jump out of the collection;

lots 19, 21, 45, 47, 54, 55, 65, est €200-€400 each. Along with a Dior patterned scarf, Lot 496 est €60-€80.

For fans of Jimmy Choo, there are a few treats. Lot 70 is a special pairing of Jimmy Choo nude leather shoes and clutchbag, est €800- €1000 together. Also four pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes lots 16, 17, 27, 30; est €200-€400 each.

A range of Chanel pumps; lots 23, 25, 32, est €200-€400 each, and a Chanel belt, lot 44 est €50-€100.

A black Dries Van Noten coat; lot 643 est €300-€500.

A superb Gucci leather wallet; lot 662 Est €250 - €350

Who would not be tempted by a pair of Stella McCartney’s red trainers; lot 647, est €200-€300. (Photo attached.)

Included is an extensive selection of Irish designer Louise Kennedy’s garments; twenty in all, featuring dresses each estimated at €100-€200, cashmere and accessories.

Ireland’s own couture poster boy Philip Treacy features in the auction with a snakeskin effect clutchbag; lot 82 est €80. And positive bargains are the Hermes cashmere tops lots 256, 288 est at €30-€50.

The auction also features up to 300 suits tops and belts from the Californian popular luxury clothing range St. John.

The auction will be online on November 27 next in the Eacrett Laois showroom, on www.seaneacrettauctions.com (commission only extra charge) and on easylive.com.

To bid online, you can bid on seanacrettauctions.ie (no extra charge apart from commission) or register with easylive.com.

The ‘pre-owned’ designer fashion auction will be a bi-annual event and is already consigning for the March 2022 auction.