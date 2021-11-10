Valentino, Givenchy, Dior, Philip Treacy, Stella McCartney clobber feature in Laois auction

Laois auctioneer Sean Eacrett hosts a pre-owned fashion auction in November featuring 700 items including shoes by Jimmy Choo, Valentino, Chanel, Prada, Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren.
The auction, which could attract a large online following, is a combination of private collections from a number of sellers. The items are in mint condition.
The auction house says that in the last three years, pre-owned clothing sales have grown astonishingly faster than mainstream retail fashion.
Traditionally referred to as ‘vintage’, we now say ‘pre-owned’. And we are not talking about delving through the piles in the main street charity shop. Consumers are now flocking to sites to both buy and sell on garments and accessories, with designer labels a premium.
Generation Z, or those under 25 years old are 33% more likely to have resold clothing online than consumers over the age of 60. They are also disenchanted with consumerism and see the option of both selling and buying designer labels as a natural progression. Hence the dramatic change in fashion, if you excuse the pun, as pre-owned is now the new trend in designer retail.
Highlights of the forthcoming pre-owned couture auction include:
The auction will be online on November 27 next in the Eacrett Laois showroom, on www.seaneacrettauctions.com (commission only extra charge) and on easylive.com.
To bid online, you can bid on seanacrettauctions.ie (no extra charge apart from commission) or register with easylive.com.
The ‘pre-owned’ designer fashion auction will be a bi-annual event and is already consigning for the March 2022 auction.
