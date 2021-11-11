Search

11/11/2021

Cost of Laois county councillors shoots up to €926,000

Laois County Councillors with CEO John Mulholland (right) in 2019. Inset: Cllr PJ Kelly who was co-opted to replace retiring councillor Tom Mulhall.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Salaries, expenses and other costs to fund the 19 Laois County Councillors have risen sharply in the past year.

Laois County Council has increased its 2022 budget spend from €750,000, up to €926,000 to pay the councillors who work to represent local people in decision making at county hall.

If divided evenly, it would mean that each councillor will cost the taxpayer €48,736 next year.

However some councillors earn more than others, with the 13 Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors usually taking all of the €42,000 pot for chair and vice chair allowances, as they have the majority vote on who takes those positions.

The basic public representative pay has risen from €336,500 to €488,500, or €25,710 per councillor.

They will also get a rise in annual allowances, from €110,000 up to €145,000 between them. 

It was part of a national €9 million payrise and rise in expenses for all 949 public reps in Ireland, agreed by Government last May.

Expenses budgeted for Laois councillors however will fall, from €110,000 to €97,500. 

Members' gratuities will remain the same at €65,500. So too will €24,000 listed as 'other expenses' and the €2,000 allocated for conferences abroad.

There is little change to contributions to members' associations at €18,000, and service support costs at €41,500.

The budget is part of Laois County Council's overall €89 million planned to spend running the county in 2022. Read more on how it will be spent below.

