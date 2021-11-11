Cost of Laois county councillors shoots up to €926,000

Salaries, expenses and other costs to fund the 19 Laois County Councillors have risen sharply in the past year.

Laois County Council has increased its 2022 budget spend from €750,000, up to €926,000 to pay the councillors who work to represent local people in decision making at county hall.

If divided evenly, it would mean that each councillor will cost the taxpayer €48,736 next year.

However some councillors earn more than others, with the 13 Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors usually taking all of the €42,000 pot for chair and vice chair allowances, as they have the majority vote on who takes those positions.

The basic public representative pay has risen from €336,500 to €488,500, or €25,710 per councillor.

They will also get a rise in annual allowances, from €110,000 up to €145,000 between them.

It was part of a national €9 million payrise and rise in expenses for all 949 public reps in Ireland, agreed by Government last May.

Expenses budgeted for Laois councillors however will fall, from €110,000 to €97,500.

Members' gratuities will remain the same at €65,500. So too will €24,000 listed as 'other expenses' and the €2,000 allocated for conferences abroad.

There is little change to contributions to members' associations at €18,000, and service support costs at €41,500.

The budget is part of Laois County Council's overall €89 million planned to spend running the county in 2022. Read more on how it will be spent below.