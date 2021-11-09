Budget doubled to prevent cyber attacks in Laois County Council

In the wake of the major cyber attack on the HSE in 2021, Laois County Council has announced a near doubling of its budget to protect its computer systems.

The council's CEO John Mulholland said that spending the money in this area is "not an option".

“There is a provision of nearly €90,000 to ensure that the council can monitor and protect its IT systems against cyber attacks. We all agree that that’s not an option.

"We just have to ensure that we have the highest degree of protection in our IT systems both for customers and for staff, and yourself as elected members,” CEO John Mulholland said.

The fund is a relatively new measure by the council.

“We had no provision for this five years ago and that’s gone up by nearly 50% this year,” the Director of Services for Finance Gerry Murphy said.