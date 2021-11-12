Deadly Laois road junctions set for €400,000 safety works

Upwards of €400,000 is set to be spent to improve safety at two busy Laois junctions in Mountrath and Borris-In-Ossory on the former Dublin to Limerick N7, according to the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Conor Bergin.

The Fine Gael councillor says works are due to commence on the R445 road next week.

He said the Council secured €200,000 in early 2021 for work at Derrin Cross on the R445 at Borris-in-Ossory. He added that a further €200,000 was also secured for improvement works also on the R445 at Redcastle Junction (junction where the roads meet for Trumera and Ballyfin) outside of Mountrath.

"I have spoken to the Senior Engineers in Laois County Council today and I can confirm that works at Redcastle Junction outside Mountrath are due to begin next Tuesday, November 16. This has been long-awaited, and I can also confirm that works at Derrin Cross in Borris-In-Ossory will commence shortly afterwards," he said.

He outlined the work at Derrin Cross.

"I am advised by Laois County Council that 18 new public lights will be erected at Derrin Cross, along with new chevron signage, road markings and a concrete traffic island. Sadly, there have been a number of fatal accidents at Derrin Cross in years past, and currently there is only one light at this junction which is arguably one of the busiest in County Laois.

"Derrin Cross is the convergence of the R445 (old N7 Dublin to Limerick road) and R434 road which goes to Ballacolla, Durrow and Kilkenny. I am pleased to confirm that more public lighting will finally be erected at this junction, after many years of waiting," he said.

Cllr Bergin also explained what would be done at Mountrath.

"At Redcastle Junction outside Mountrath, I understand that 24 new public lights will be erected, along with pavement (road) surfacing, road widening and a reinforced barrier. Living in Borris-in-Ossory, I travel this road myself twice on almost a daily basis and I am aware of both how busy and dangerous this junction currently is for local residents in Mountrath, Trumera and Ballyfin and I am hopeful that these works will make our roads safer for everyone.

'“Maintaining our regional and local road network in Co Laois is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives," An Cathaoirleach concluded.