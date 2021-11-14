IN PICTURES - Laois homecoming celebration for Abbeyleix Tidy Towns champions

The outstanding sucess of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns in the National Competition was celebrated in the town over the weekend at The Heritage House.
The Covid-19 safe gathering allowed volunteers to savour their success in welcome home the Ireland's Tidiest Small Town 2021 trophy.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express on Saturday, November 13 to capture some of the celebrations. Scroll through the gallery above which also shows the volunteers in action and two pictures from the awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin taken by Naoise Culhane.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.