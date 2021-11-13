High praise for 'outstanding excellent' Tidy Towns prize winners Abbeyleix

The judges were effusive in their praise of the work done by the Abbeyleix Tidy Towns Committee in Laois in deciding to give them one of the top awards at the 2021 SuperValu National Tidy Towns Awards.

Abbeyleix took home a bag full of awards from the RDS in Dublin when the awards were announced on Friday, November 11. The Tidiest Small Town Award was the biggest of the lot.

Ann Cassin of RTÉ was MC of the ceremony and read the citation.

"Well done Abbeyleix. The adjudicator comments that the volume of work that you have carried out is absolutely outstanding.

"Your shopfronts, as always have impressed. so too do your actions with regard to the sustainable development goals. Congratulations on your designation as a cycling and walking friendly town.

"The Abbeyleix bog, which is such a gem, features prominently in your work and rightly so as this is an EU habitat after all.

"Your recently launched biodiversity action plan is excellent and well done on being asked to present your story to the Innovation Academy at UCD. Your recycling statistics increase year on year - keep this up.

"You are to be commanded for your early morning clean-ups at 5 am that is dedication indeed," it said.

The more detailed 2021 adjudication continues in a similar vein.

"Abbeyleix Tidy Towns aren’t you back with a bang! The amount of work you have managed to complete is quite simply,

outstanding. It is very encouraging to read that you have increased your committee numbers, we calculate a 50%

increase since your last entry; and commitment from other active volunteers who ‘dip in and out’ for projects has

increased also.

"This has helped you immensely to get through the volume of work that you have done this year. The increasing volunteer numbers must be very heartening to your long-standing committee members and testament to the great community development projects and progress currently ongoing in Abbeyleix.

"It is clear from your submission that your work continues all year round, and despite all the Covid-19 related restrictions and

barriers, you have developed many different and progressive ways of getting projects completed on the ground and have had a very busy schedule over the past two years since you were last adjudicated," they said.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE