'Fantastic' achievement by Abbeyleix praised by Laois Minister

The triumph of Abbeyleix in the National Tidy Towns Competition is 'fantastic', according to Laois Offaly Minister Seán Fleming.
The Fianna Fáil TD congratulated Abbeyleix which was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town at the National Awards event on Friday morning, November 12.
"This is a fantastic achievement by Abbeyleix TidyTowns and I am very pleased to see all those involved in this TidyTowns group receive this recognition for all their hard work.
"I would like to acknowledge all the volunteers who give their time working in our towns and villages, their efforts make our communities a better place to live, work and visit," he said.
The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Minister Humphreys announces Abbeyleix, Co Laois as winner of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town for 2021 with Mary White & Robbie Quinn of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns & Ray Kelly, SuperValu. Pic: Naoise Culhane
Picture shows from left Ray Kelly, Marketing Director, Mary White and Robbie Quinn, Minister Heather Humphreys
