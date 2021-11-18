Newly opened SOSAD Laois centre has a kind Christmas gift idea

A thoughtful Christmas gift for people in emotional distress is being offered by a newly opened Laois mental health support centre.

The SOSAD Laois centre is asking the public to donate Christmas 'self-care' packs to gift to their clients.

The packs can contain items like chocolates, socks, candles, giftsets and games.

"This year, let's brighten up someone's Christmas by donating a self-care pack. Each donated self-care pack will be given to SOSAD clients," they say.

To receive a pack, sign up by phone or email to SOSAD Portlaoise. The packs will be distributed on December 20.

Donations of packs can be dropped into the recently opened SOSAD Portlaoise office. They are welcomed wrapped or bagged ready to go, marked with the gender or if gender neutral.

That new office is the second positive announcement by the community funded charity this week.

The co-ordinator of SOSAD Portlaoise Grace Ennis has confirmed that their first temporary home is now open.

It is in Shamrock House, on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise (just past the Garda Station) eircode R32AH51.

"I am thrilled that we have been able to open our office and are able to provide face to face therapy now, it's such an honour to be part of the community here in Laois," Grace told the Leinster Express.

The centre is open from Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm. It is preferred for people to contact via phone or email to make appointments.

Donations will be needed into the future to keep the Laois service going.

"As we rely on fundraising and donations to keep the office running, people can donate to us via our website, Rallyup or drop in a donation to the office if they wish. Members of the community can also run fundraisers to support us, we would love to hear their ideas," Grace said.

Call 083 029 1706 or email laoisoffice@sosadireland.ie

Below: a counselling room at Shamrock House.

The opening of a Laois branch for SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) Ireland has been driven by a passionate group of local mental health advocates, backed by strong community support. The ethos of SOSAD is to offer early intervention in local communities to prevent suicides. Any money donated to the centre will stay in Laois to support Laois people.

SOSAD Ireland is a non profit organisation that provides free counselling services to people who are suffering with:

- Suicidal Ideation - Self Harming - Depression - Stress & Anxiety - If You Simply Need To Talk.

See https://sosadireland.ie/