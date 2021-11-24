Third Laois singer to compete on RTÉ talent show Last Singer Standing

Yet another talented female Laois voice is getting nationwide attention this week thanks to the RTÉ talent show Last Singer Standing.

Doireann O'Connor is the third singer from the county to make an appearance.

Full time wedding singer Doireann from Ballyroan will compete this Saturday evening on our television screens to see if she can make it to the final and the €25,000 top prize.

A graduate of Heywood Community School, she has a wealth of singing and even acting education and experience, revealed when she chatted to the Leinster Express.

"I've always been performing in the arts, I've always had the interest. I have a BA in Irish Music and Dance. I began a band after that called Soul Beats with Mairead Carroll and Jojo Salmon, now it's a five piece.

"Daddy said I needed a pensionable job after that so I did a Masters in Education at Hibernia College," Doireann said.

Her parents are Hilda and Charlie O'Connor from Ballyroan. Doireann is also a full time singer with a wedding band called Black Tie. Doireann has completed a course in Musical Theatre at the Gaiety School of Acting, and has appeared in two other television shows.

"I played the main protagonist in an RTÉ programme called Cosc, in Irish. I've also presented a country music show on Sky.

"I've never played myself on television so I am nervous to see how it goes, I hope they edit it well," she said.

The show is pre-recorded but Doireann cannot reveal if she makes it through the heats.

"I'm looking forward to watching and hopefully people will enjoy it," she said.

Already through to the final in December is another Laois wedding singer, Rachael Farrell from Mountmellick, while Anna Bergin from Timahoe competed strongly in the very first episode.